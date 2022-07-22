 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected each afternoon.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois to the east of a Fulton Kentucky to Fairfield
Illinois line.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Henderson man dies from injuries in early morning car crash

fatal crash

A Henderson, Kentucky man has passed away from injuries sustained in a early morning car accident Friday.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's office says that 24-year-old Dalton Below passed away after being flown to an Evansville hospital.

Below was involved in a single car crash at 3 A.M. Friday morning along Highway 351 in Henderson County.

Henderson County Sheriff's Office said that Below was ejected from his car in the crash, when his vehicle traveled sideways along the road, flipped several times, and ended up in a nearby ditch.

No other cars or people were involved in the crash. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

