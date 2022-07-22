Henderson man dies from injuries in early morning car crash

A Henderson, Kentucky man has passed away from injuries sustained in a early morning car accident Friday.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's office says that 24-year-old Dalton Below passed away after being flown to an Evansville hospital.
Below was involved in a single car crash at 3 A.M. Friday morning along Highway 351 in Henderson County.
Henderson County Sheriff's Office said that Below was ejected from his car in the crash, when his vehicle traveled sideways along the road, flipped several times, and ended up in a nearby ditch.
No other cars or people were involved in the crash. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.