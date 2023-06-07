Henderson man facing attempted murder charge after shooting

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Wednesday...June 7th and Thursday... June 8th for all southwest Indiana
counties...

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

  • Updated
  • 0
El'Agance Shemwell

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A Henderson man is facing an attempted murder charge following a shooting Wednesday afternoon.  

The Henderson Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Powell Street just before 4:30 p.m. for shots fired.

Once officers arrived on scene they located the suspect, 21 year-old Shon Denton-Higgs in the area and arrested him. 

Police say one person was transported to the hospital and is currently undergoing surgery. 

Denton-Higgs has been booked in the Henderson County Detention Center and charged with attempted murder. 

Jail records show he will be in court on June 8th at 10:00 a.m.

