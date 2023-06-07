Henderson man facing attempted murder charge after shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A Henderson man is facing an attempted murder charge following a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
The Henderson Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Powell Street just before 4:30 p.m. for shots fired.
Once officers arrived on scene they located the suspect, 21 year-old Shon Denton-Higgs in the area and arrested him.
Police say one person was transported to the hospital and is currently undergoing surgery.
Denton-Higgs has been booked in the Henderson County Detention Center and charged with attempted murder.
Jail records show he will be in court on June 8th at 10:00 a.m.