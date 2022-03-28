Henderson Man Facing Felony Assault Charge in Weekend Incident: Police

A Henderson, Kentucky man was arrested over the weekend after police say they suspected him of assaulting someone.
The Henderson Police Department says its officers were called to a home on N. Green Street early Sunday around 5:30 a.m. after someone called 911 to report an assault.
When police got to the home, they say they found a victim bleeding from the head.
The victim was treated by EMS, and officers were able to identify the suspect as 42-year-old Brian Powell of Henderson, according to HPD.
Powell was charged with assault and booked into the jail on a $5,000 bond. He'll appear in court on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.