Henderson Man Hospitalized After Wednesday Afternoon Crash

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says one person was injured in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff's office says a local man was driving on KY 359 just after noon on Wednesday when a dog came into the roadway.
As he was trying to avoid hitting the dog, the sheriff's office says the man lost control of his SUV, causing him to go into a ditch and strike a concrete driveway before overturning and coming to a stop.
The sheriff's office says the man was sent to the hospital with head, neck, and back injuries.
No other information on the crash was released.