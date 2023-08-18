Henderson Market on Main looking for vendors this fall

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV)-Downtown Henderson officials are looking for local makers, crafters, and collectors for the Fall Market on Main.
Officials say the market will take place Saturday, October 14th along Main Street.
They are looking for vendors to join them during the market and chili cookoff.
Some of the crafters and makers they are looking for include crochet, stained glass, ceramics, crafts, homemade home décor, apothecary products, and more.
Market on Main will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The vendor application can be found here.