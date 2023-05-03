Henderson moms bake and donate over 760 cupcakes for teacher appreciation

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A couple of Henderson moms teamed up to give local teachers a sweet surprise in appreciation for all that they do.
Hallie Siewert owns HallieCakes, a bakery in Henderson.
A former educator herself, she’s “cupcaked” her children’s schools in the past, baking teachers treats to show her appreciation for their hard work.
“This was the only way I felt that I could give back to them,” Siewert says.
But with a kid now in high school and another in middle school, the feat seemed a little overwhelming to do alone.
As a parent with children the same age, that’s when Rhonda Richard stepped in.
“I knew that going from a 100-employee school to an over 200-employee school that she couldn’t… I didn’t want her to do that by herself,” Richard says.
Richard reached out to friends, family, and parents all over town, and nearly everyone wanted to help.
“Our town is great at giving. I had about a 98% return,” Richard tells 44News.
“She [Rhonda] texts me and she’s like, ‘So, I’ve got enough money for both of our schools. But, don’t kill me, because I have enough for us to do 100 more at this place and then 40 more at here…’ I was like, ‘Let’s find something else to do,’” Siewert says.
The two had enough money to give cupcakes to every school in town. Ultimately, baking over 765 cupcakes.
“It was unreal and I’m still exhausted,” Siewert tells 44News.
Richard says they didn’t just serve the teachers. She says they were able to serve every administrator in the school, from the cafeteria to the custodial staff.
With hundreds of cupcakes to bake and decorate, Siewert called upon her mom to help, who was also a longtime Henderson educator.
“As a teacher, you don’t get recognized. It’s a lot of work. It’s hard work. Just even a cupcake can make you feel like you’re making an impact on your kids or feel appreciated,” Siewert says.
Next year, Siewert plans to show her appreciation again, but she’s hoping to get the ball rolling a little sooner!