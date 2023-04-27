Henderson organization for disabled adults announces new name and housing plan

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — The Hugh E. Sandefur Training Center in Henderson announced plans for a new inclusive housing project to serve adults with disabilities and changed their name to Elevate.
Elevate is planning to develop an inclusive residential community that will create a culture of support and independence for individuals with disabilities.
In August, the team will apply for funding to construct 30 to 50 residential units within Henderson County.
"I have been here for 6 and a half years and the first half, we pretty much hunkered down and try to get ourselves to be more efficient and sustainable. So this is kind our reintroduction in the community, kind of like a coming out party and to share the growth we have the success is that we have...We have accomplished," says Executive Director, Julie Wischer.
Officials say half of the apartments in the community will offer permanent supportive housing services and accept referrals through the coordinated entry process. One of the main purposes of coordinated entry is to ensure that people with the most severe service needs and levels of vulnerability are prioritized for housing and homeless assistance.
Individuals who qualify for permanent supportive housing have a disability that presents a significant health barrier, behavioral health challenges or functional impairments which require a significant level of support to maintain permanent housing.
The rest of the community will be traditional affordable housing, available to any individual who meets income guidelines.
All residents, in both designated permanent supportive housing and traditional affordable housing, will be able to access supports through the Sandefur Center and other community partners.