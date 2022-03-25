Henderson Organization Holds Vigil for Child Abuse Awareness as Kentucky Rates Remain Among Worst in Nation

It was a cold and windy evening along the Henderson riverfront Friday evening, but that didn't stop the community from gathering for an important cause.
"It's to create that knowledge in our community that child abuse does happen, it is happening in our community," said Samantha Sigler, executive director of the Children's Advocacy Center of Green River District.
The organization held a vigil at Audubon Mill Park to kickstart April's campaign for Child Abuse Awareness Month.
"To show our children that we are here for them and that we support them first and foremost," Sigler said. "Most importantly, that we believe them and that they're not alone."
It's the second year for the event as child abuse remains a persistent problem in the Bluegrass.
In the most recent Child Maltreatment Report, Kentucky ranks fifth in the nation.
"We are all mandated reporters," Sigler said. "I believe that there are people that are making those reports, and that maybe with that, we're identifying more of those and that just makes our numbers go up."
CAC of GRD served 375 children in the last fiscal year (2021). That's 48.81% more than 2020, and Sigler fears the pandemic may have a lot to do with those numbers.
"Many of these children who were getting to go to safe places such as school and churches and daycares were locked at home for the first time ever, that many of us can remember, and they were locked with their perpetrators," she said.
While Kentucky still ranks in the top 5, this is a drop from previous reports.
For the past three years, the state topped the list at No. 1.
However, despite this slight improvement, the local community knows the child abuse epidemic isn't going away.
So, they will continue to work together until each and every little one has a childhood to smile about.