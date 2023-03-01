 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rain will overspread the region Thursday
evening through Friday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3
inches are forecast. Localized higher amounts in excess of 4
inches are possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding
of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Henderson Parks & Recreation Department hosting Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

  • Updated
  • 0
Parks & Recreation have announced the list of clues for the Community Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt
El'Agance Shemwell

Henderson's Parks and Recreation Department officially launched their Community Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt. 

35 pictures of eggs have been placed around the City of Henderson Parks and in the windows of some city facilities and local businesses.

To participate, residents must print the scavenger hunt form and log the location of the eggs. 

All entries must be in by Monday, April 10, 2023.

Winners will be contacted on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

