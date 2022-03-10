Henderson Police Department Welcomes Next Chief of Police

The Henderson Police Department is introducing its newest Chief of Police.
Due to the retirement of former Police Chief Heath Cox, Deputy Police Chief Sean McKinney had been serving as the department's interim Chief of Police.
The Board of Commissioners voted to remove the interim tag from McKinney, naming him as the department's official Chief of Police.
HPD says McKinney started his career with the City of Henderson Police Department in 1997 after graduation from Murray State with a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice.
McKinney was hired by the Kentucky State Police is 2001.
He achieved the rank of Captain and retired as Commander of the Drug Enforcement and Special Investigation Section for Western Kentucky.
McKinney was hired again by the City of Henderson in 2019 for the position of Deputy Chief.
Henderson Police say they are very excited about the future of the department moving forward under Chief McKinney.