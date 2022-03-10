 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest Friday or this weekend. Afterwards, river levels will be
falling, currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 41.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Henderson Police Department Welcomes Next Chief of Police

  • Updated
  • 0
Chief Sean McKinney

Henderson Police Department Chief Sean McKinney

The Henderson Police Department is introducing its newest Chief of Police.

Due to the retirement of former Police Chief Heath Cox, Deputy Police Chief Sean McKinney had been serving as the department's interim Chief of Police.

The Board of Commissioners voted to remove the interim tag from McKinney, naming him as the department's official Chief of Police.

HPD says McKinney started his career with the City of Henderson Police Department in 1997 after graduation from Murray State with a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice. 

McKinney was hired by the Kentucky State Police is 2001. 

He achieved the rank of Captain and retired as Commander of the Drug Enforcement and Special Investigation Section for Western Kentucky. 

McKinney was hired again by the City of Henderson in 2019 for the position of Deputy Chief. 

Henderson Police say they are very excited about the future of the department moving forward under Chief McKinney. 

