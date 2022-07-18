Henderson Police identify suspect in fatal motorcycle accident

Henderson Police have identified a man wanted in connection to leaving the scene of a accident that killed a motorcyclist.
HPD is looking for 52-year-old Barry Harper in connection to an accident that took place before 8AM on Friday, July 15th. The accident involved a Dodge van and a motorcycle at the intersection of KY 425 and Old Corydon Road.
In the accident, the motorcyclist Charles B. Harris III died at the scene from his injuries. Passenger Patricia Harris was sent to the hospital with injuries.
HPD said that Harper, the driver of the van, fled the scene on foot. He may have suffered injuries as well from the crash.
Officers said that Harper lives in Robards with family members in Corydon and Henderson. He is 6-foot with green eyes and brown hair.
If the public spots Harper, they are asked to contact HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers.