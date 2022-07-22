 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Henderson Police investigate early morning robbery at Food Mart

Henderson Police are investigating an early Friday morning robbery at a Food Mart. 

Authorities say they were called to Vinny's Food Mart on Madison Street shortly after midnight. 

The cashier told authorities they were robbed at gunpoint. We're told the man pointed the gun and told the cashier "I'll shoot you if you don't give me the money."

Authorities say the man was wearing all black clothing with a white hat. 

Anyone with information on this incident should call Henderson Police at (270)-831-1111.

