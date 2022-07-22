Henderson Police investigate early morning robbery at Food Mart

Henderson Police are investigating an early Friday morning robbery at a Food Mart.
Authorities say they were called to Vinny's Food Mart on Madison Street shortly after midnight.
The cashier told authorities they were robbed at gunpoint. We're told the man pointed the gun and told the cashier "I'll shoot you if you don't give me the money."
Authorities say the man was wearing all black clothing with a white hat.
Anyone with information on this incident should call Henderson Police at (270)-831-1111.