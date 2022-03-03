 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.



.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will slowly fall through
the weekend, with levels dropping below flood stages from early to
the middle of next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 43.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.9
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Henderson Police Investigating 911 Prank Call that Claimed to Have Killed Their Family

  • Updated
  • 0
Henderson Police Investigating 911 Prank Call that Claimed to Have Killed Their Family
Claire Dugan

A chilling call to 911 sends local police into a panic and crews scrambling to what they thought was a murder scene. 

Officers at the Henderson Police Department say the person responsible called 911 and told dispatchers that he had just shot and killed his family, and that he was planning on harming himself. 

The call came in just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police say they rushed to the Woodsview Apartments in Henderson expecting a murder scene; however, they were met with a vacant apartment. 

Falsely reporting a crime is a crime in itself. That’s why Henderson Police are actively investigating Wednesday night’s events. 

The property manager of the apartment complex told 44News they worked with police by telling them the apartment was being renovated, so nobody was living there at the time. Then, they provided detectives with a key to enter. 

Police say whoever placed the call could be facing a 2nd Degree Disorderly Conduct charge.

 If you have any information, you can contact the Henderson Police Department at (270) 831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.

