Henderson Police Investigating 911 Prank Call that Claimed to Have Killed Their Family

A chilling call to 911 sends local police into a panic and crews scrambling to what they thought was a murder scene.
Officers at the Henderson Police Department say the person responsible called 911 and told dispatchers that he had just shot and killed his family, and that he was planning on harming himself.
The call came in just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police say they rushed to the Woodsview Apartments in Henderson expecting a murder scene; however, they were met with a vacant apartment.
Falsely reporting a crime is a crime in itself. That’s why Henderson Police are actively investigating Wednesday night’s events.
The property manager of the apartment complex told 44News they worked with police by telling them the apartment was being renovated, so nobody was living there at the time. Then, they provided detectives with a key to enter.
Police say whoever placed the call could be facing a 2nd Degree Disorderly Conduct charge.
If you have any information, you can contact the Henderson Police Department at (270) 831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.