Henderson Police: Man Stabbed Multiple Times After Argument Over Video Game

The Henderson Police Department says one man was arrested after another man was stabbed multiple times on Sunday.
HPD says officers went to Deaconess Hospital Henderson on Sunday after a man walked into the emergency room with multiple stab wounds.
When officers spoke with the man, he told them that he was at a home on Barnett Drive when 33-year-old Zachary Martin stabbed him numerous times with a knife.
Investigators on the case say they believe the stabbing took place after the two men got into an argument over a basketball video game.
When police went to the home on Barnett Drive, they say they found a knife on the lawn that they believe was used in the attack.
HPD says Martin was taken into custody at the home. He was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail on the charge of 1st Degree Assault.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Anyone who may have more information is asked to call HPD's Investigations Division.