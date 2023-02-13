Henderson Police Officer passes away after long battle with cancer

With much sadness, the Henderson Police Department announced they have lost a fellow officer following a long battle with colon cancer. Officer Janna Gatten passed away Monday morning.
According to HPD, Officer Gatten was hired with the Henderson Police Department in August 1999. During Janna’s career, she served as a Corporal, training officer, defensive driving instructor, and was part of the Hostage Negotiation Team. Janna was also a certified National Citizens Academy Coordinator and was active with facilitating the Citizen’s Academy classes at the Henderson Police Department. Janna retired from the Henderson Police Department in September 2019.
In May 2020, Janna was diagnosed with colon cancer, and she underwent treatments and was in remission. Janna returned to the Department in May 2022, where she was informed her cancer had returned.
Henderson Police say Janna always had a smile on her face, and she was dedicated to serving the Henderson community.
44News would like to extend our sincerest condolences to her family and the Henderson Police Department during this tough time.