 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South wind gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois not included in the High
Wind Warning. Southwest Indiana, and the Pennyrile region of
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Tuesday from midday to late evening.

* IMPACTS...Tree limbs may be knocked down, travel in high
profile vehicles may be difficult. Power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

Henderson Police Officer passes away after long battle with cancer

  • Updated
  • 0
Officer Janna Gatten
El'Agance Shemwell

With much sadness, the Henderson Police Department announced they have lost a fellow officer following a long battle with colon cancer. Officer Janna Gatten passed away Monday morning. 

According to HPD, Officer Gatten was hired with the Henderson Police Department in August 1999. During Janna’s career, she served as a Corporal, training officer, defensive driving instructor, and was part of the Hostage Negotiation Team. Janna was also a certified National Citizens Academy Coordinator and was active with facilitating the Citizen’s Academy classes at the Henderson Police Department. Janna retired from the Henderson Police Department in September 2019.

In May 2020, Janna was diagnosed with colon cancer, and she underwent treatments and was in remission. Janna returned to the Department in May 2022, where she was informed her cancer had returned. 

Henderson Police say Janna always had a smile on her face, and she was dedicated to serving the Henderson community. 

44News would like to extend our sincerest condolences to her family and the Henderson Police Department during this tough time. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you