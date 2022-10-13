Henderson police plan to connect with community during "Backstage Pass" event

The Henderson police department is hosting a free event that will allow people to get up close and personal with the equipment that officers use.
It's a behind-the-scenes look at some of the work the officers do daily.
Attendees will get a chance to sit in a police cruiser and use some of the equipment available in the car.
The K-9 officer Kari will also be on hand doing some demonstrations. Members of the Emergency Response team will also be there to show off some of the tools they have at their disposal.
Members of the 911 call center will also be in attendance to talk with kids about what to do and what not to do when it comes to calling 911 for an emergency.
There will be snacks and water provided as well. Plus, there will be door prizes for kids under 15.
It's happening on October 22 from noon until 3:00 pm at the Henderson Police Station, 1990 Barnett Ct. in Henderson.