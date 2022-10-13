 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI,
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND WEST KENTUCKY...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph Friday.

* HUMIDITY...Around 20 percent Friday afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Henderson police plan to connect with community during "Backstage Pass" event

  • 0
Henderson Police Backstage Pass

It's a chance for the community to connect with the Henderson police officers.

 Brian Miller

The Henderson police department is hosting a free event that will allow people to get up close and personal with the equipment that officers use.

It's a behind-the-scenes look at some of the work the officers do daily.

Attendees will get a chance to sit in a police cruiser and use some of the equipment available in the car.

The K-9 officer Kari will also be on hand doing some demonstrations. Members of the Emergency Response team will also be there to show off some of the tools they have at their disposal.

Members of the 911 call center will also be in attendance to talk with kids about what to do and what not to do when it comes to calling 911 for an emergency.

There will be snacks and water provided as well. Plus, there will be door prizes for kids under 15.

It's happening on October 22 from noon until 3:00 pm at the Henderson Police Station, 1990 Barnett Ct. in Henderson.

