Henderson police report multiple car break-ins overnight; firearms, money, electronics stolen

The Henderson Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that happened overnight near the north end of Henderson.
According to police, they received 10 phone calls reporting thefts, since midnight on Monday from the neighborhoods of the Hills and Wolf Hills, located near the Bridges Golf Course.
Some of the items reported missing include money, identification documents, computers, other electronic devices, tools, and even firearms.
Police say that some of the victims reported a group of 3-5 people walking in the area between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.
Henderson police say that they get calls for vehicle break-ins almost daily, but that ten calls from one area is not normal.
According to Detective Robert Gipson, "That's why we are asking those neighborhoods, even if you weren't affected during those hours, if you could check your security systems and check your security cams. They may have parked somewhere or went on foot somewhere, and you may have caught a glimpse of them parking their vehicle, so we know what kind of vehicle they are driving as well."
The Henderson Police Department would like to remind everyone to remember to lock your doors and to please not leave valuables or firearms in your vehicles.
Anyone with information or possible video are asked to please contact Henderson police, or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.