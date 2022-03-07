Henderson Removes Mask Requirement for City-Owned Facilities

The City of Henderson, Kentucky's mask rule for government facilities has now been lifted.
The mask mandate was lifted on Monday for all city-owned buildings, facilities and service vehicles.
The city's mask rule had been in place since August of 2021, but with COVID-19 cases on the decline in the Tri-State area and, many local governments and organizations have eased up on restrictions.
While masks are no longer required in city buildings, the city says that masks will continue to be required on all HART buses, in accordance with federal transportation regulations.
The city says it still encourages everyone to become vaccinated against COVID-19, to follow the CDC guidelines, and to wear a mask in crowded settings.