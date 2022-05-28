Henderson Rescue Squad honors Chief Woodard one year after his death

The Henderson City County Rescue Squad honored the late fire Chief Bryant Woodard with a sign dedication ceremony Saturday morning.
The family and squad members as well as other law enforcement officers were in attendance.
Chief Woodard passed away one year ago on May 23rd, from complications with Covid-19.
They honored him for his 30 years of service, and placed a new sign on their station to remember the hero he was.
"I just appreciate everything the rescue squad has done for my family since he passed away," said Chief Woodard's mother Faye. "Because they have really stuck with his family and I don't know, I just miss him everyday."
His mother and other family members say that their hearts are full.