...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday, May 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for ozone is issued when a combination of
high temperatures, light winds and other factors are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Henderson residents able to sleep easier with manhunt now over

Claire Dugan

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — The days-long manhunt in Henderson is finally coming to an end as authorities are working to identify a body pulled from the Ohio River on Sunday.

Investigators say it appears to be Bradley Gillespie.

The body was found by a boater out on the Ohio River and pulled from the water by officials on Sunday.

That puts an end to several days of uneasiness for Henderson residents.

Gillespie escaped from a prison in Ohio where he was serving a sentence for a double homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to officially identify the body.

