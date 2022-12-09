Henderson Riverfront memorial planned Saturday for 21-year-old

Henderson is remembering the recent victim of a suspected drug overdose.
The community plans to honor the life of 21-year-old Isaiah Easley Saturday, December 10th.
A memorial is planned at the Henderson Riverfront starting at 4p.m.
Those who attend are asked to wear either black, blue, or white, and bring balloons in those colors.
Organizers plan to honor Easley and other students who have died in the last year.
We're told anyone who knew Isaiah will have an opportunity to say a few words.
A GoFundMe has also been set up to help with his funeral arrangements.