Henderson Salvation Army Food Pantry in need of donations

Times are tough, as she leaves have become more bare, the price of food continues to rise.
The Salvation Army is helping to improve the quality of life for our community’s food insecure families by offering food pantries.
Donations are not what they expected and with the prices of food going up, they’ll need more help overall from the community.
We spoke with Core officer, Major Stephen Story, on the increase of residents in need, “We’ve seen an increase, especially in the number of people asking for hygiene products, and also just the number of people asking for food. There was one day we saw 27 individuals and families in our office looking for food.”
So in order to help residents in the Henderson community, the Salvation Army is asking for donations.
This includes personal hygiene items that are needed to give to unhoused neighbors.
Foods that the pantry is needing include canned meats, canned soups, cereal, and boxed meals like hamburger helper.
Major Story states, “We just hope to continue to meet the needs of the community, whether we do it through the food pantry or the soup kitchen or through the financial services we provide. We are just looking to help those who come to us in need, the best we can and to be good stewards of what the community has entrusted to us to meet those needs.”
Before you donate, make sure to check and see if the item is expired. Any expired items will not be accepted because they cannot be given out.
They start accepting donations at 9:30 A.M. and they can be dropped off at any location.
If you would like to make financial donations and/or to volunteer- you can visit their website.