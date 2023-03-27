 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Crittenden, Union and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Henderson, Daviess,
Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Union and Posey Counties.

.Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in rises on the Ohio River. The
river is forecast to rise above flood stage at several locations
during the first half of the week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 38.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Monday was 38.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.7
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Henderson Salvation Army Food Pantry in need of donations

  • 0
Henderson Salvation Army Food Pantry in need of donations

Times are tough, as she leaves have become more bare, the price of food continues to rise.

The Salvation Army is helping to improve the quality of life for our community’s food insecure families by offering food pantries.

Donations are not what they expected and with the prices of food going up, they’ll need more help overall from the community.

We spoke with Core officer, Major Stephen Story, on the increase of residents in need, “We’ve seen an increase, especially in the number of people asking for hygiene products, and also just the number of people asking for food. There was one day we saw 27 individuals and families in our office looking for food.”

So in order to help residents in the Henderson community, the Salvation Army is asking for donations. 

This includes personal hygiene items that are needed to give to unhoused neighbors.

Foods that the pantry is needing include canned meats, canned soups, cereal, and boxed meals like hamburger helper. 

Major Story states, “We just hope to continue to meet the needs of the community, whether we do it through the food pantry or the soup kitchen or through the financial services we provide. We are just looking to help those who come to us in need, the best we can and to be good stewards of what the community has entrusted to us to meet those needs.”

Before you donate, make sure to check and see if the item is expired. Any expired items will not be accepted because they cannot be given out. 

They start accepting donations at 9:30 A.M. and they can be dropped off at any location.

If you would like to make financial donations and/or to volunteer- you can visit their website.

