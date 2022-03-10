Henderson Senior Center Hosting "Support a Senior Telethon" Fundraiser Thursday

The Henderson Senior Center in Henderson, Kentucky, is hosting a telethon fundraiser on Thursday.
The center's "Support a Senior Telethon" will be held on Thursday, March 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
After a rough two years brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials at the senior center say Thursday night's telethon will help support the daily programs at the center to ensure its mission continues in the Henderson community.
"Over the last two years, our center has been unable to host our weekly dances and monthly trips," stated Bill Rhodes, Executive Director. "These two revenue streams generate lots of income to sustain our programs. Our center is the hub for the meals on wheels program for Henderson County which serves over $35,000 warm meals annually. At the center, we also provide a safe haven for seniors to come fellowship with others, have a warm meal or catch a game of bingo."
When the telethon starts at 5:30 p.m., you can call the gathering place at (270) 827-2948 to make a one-time donation or an annual pledge.
You can visit the Henderson Senior Center Facebook page to tune in to a livestream of the telethon once it begins.