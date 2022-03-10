Henderson Senior Center Hosting "Support a Senior Telethon" Fundraiser Thursday

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest Friday or this weekend. Afterwards, river levels will be
falling, currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 41.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one
inch. Isolated higher amounts possible, especially over west
Kentucky.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally east of a
line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Carbondale
and Wayne City Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will range between 8
pm CST Friday night through 4 am CST Saturday morning. With
cooling ground and road surfaces, some slick spots will be
possible through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will be in
the teens during the overnight hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Henderson Senior Center Hosting "Support a Senior Telethon" Fundraiser Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
The gathering place henderson senior center

The Henderson Senior Center in Henderson, Kentucky, is hosting a telethon fundraiser on Thursday.

The center's "Support a Senior Telethon" will be held on Thursday, March 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

After a rough two years brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials at the senior center say Thursday night's telethon will help support the daily programs at the center to ensure its mission continues in the Henderson community.

"Over the last two years, our center has been unable to host our weekly dances and monthly trips," stated Bill Rhodes, Executive Director. "These two revenue streams generate lots of income to sustain our programs. Our center is the hub for the meals on wheels program for Henderson County which serves over $35,000 warm meals annually. At the center, we also provide a safe haven for seniors to come fellowship with others, have a warm meal or catch a game of bingo."

When the telethon starts at 5:30 p.m., you can call the gathering place at (270) 827-2948 to make a one-time donation or an annual pledge.

You can visit the Henderson Senior Center Facebook page to tune in to a livestream of the telethon once it begins.

