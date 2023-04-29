Henderson students test water and soil for dangerous chemicals

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The Henderson County High School science club went out into the field this week to gather water and soil samples to test for dangerous manufacturing chemicals.
In partnership with the University of Louisville, the students looked for hazardous levels of PFAS, a type of chemical that can cause developmental delays, infertility, and cancer. The science club has been working since the fall to make this study a reality. Using the valuable hands-on experience the students gained, they’ll be analyzing and presenting their data to the public.
Henderson County High School Sophomore Alton Berger told 44News ”I think it was a really good opportunity. It’s great working with the university, and it’s really opened up my eyes to that side of the science.”
If this study, a preliminary survey of Henderson’s PFAS levels, is shown to be effective, the students may get the opportunity to participate in a larger study with the University of Louisville.