Henderson to host first Juneteenth celebration this month

Henderson will host its first public Juneteenth celebration later this month.
The Henderson Leadership Initiative has announced a local celebration taking place on Juneteenth, June 19, at Central Park from 4PM to 7PM.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the freeing of emancipation of African-American slaves. The day corresponds to an event in Galveston, Texas, were it was announced that slaves have been emancipated.
The event is free and open to the public. Local artists, vendors, and activities for the youth will be available. In addition, health tents will also be set up to address health conditions that affect the community.