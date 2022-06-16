Henderson Water addresses drinking water concerns

Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued new health advisory levels to manage the risk for a group of man-made chemicals in drinking water called PFAS (Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances)
With the new health advisory levels, the City of Henderson is no longer in compliance with the agency's recommendations.
You can see below, where Henderson's levels are, compared to the average levels.
Henderson water released this statement addressing the issue:
"We recognize the average level of PFOA in our monitoring is above the EPA’s new health advisory levels.Research and monitoring is a priority. We are continuing to do both of these by...
Determining the levels of PFAS in our water with additional monitoring and identifying any patterns.
Understanding established and emerging treatment options.
Developing practical and feasible strategies to reduce levels of PFAS as EPA develops and finalizes its future drinking water standards.
The lower the level, the lower the risk and as always, public health and the quality of your drinking water is our top priority.
Ask a question or reach out with a concern. We are always available to talk about how we produce and deliver your drinking water and the steps we take to maintain quality"
The new guidance for compounds known as PFAS, aims to prompt officials to install water filters or at least notify residents of contamination.
City officials say the water meets regulatory requirements, and is still safe to drink.
44News reached out to the company, and City officials but they were unable to speak with us.