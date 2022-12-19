Henderson woman arrested for kidnapping

On Saturday night, Henderson County Sheriff's deputies were able to arrest Tammy Rogers. She'd been wanted for nearly a month on multiple charges, including kidnapping and wanton endangerment.
According to Henderson County Sheriff David Crafton, "[Rogers] pulled a gun on her wife, shot over her head inside of a trailer, and then threatened that she would kill her.”
On November 19, deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Bluff City Road but found nobody home. The next day, deputies returned, found the victim, Stephanie Reed, and took her statement about her wife's actions the previous day.
44News spoke with Reed, and she claimed that Rogers' behavior was out-of-character. According to Reed, "[Rogers] is a good person. She really is. In the first three years of our marriage, I had lost two children, and she built me up. She did everything she could to get me better."
Reed also described a harrowing situation where Rogers forced her to drive to a liquor store at gunpoint. Deputies arrested Rogers at the home where she lived with the Reed.
Rogers is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on $5,000 cash bond.