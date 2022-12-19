 Skip to main content
Henderson woman arrested on kidnapping charge

  • Updated
  • 0
Megan DiVenti

A Henderson woman is behind bars after deputies accuse her of terroristic threatening and kidnapping. 

According to authorities, 48-year-old Tammy Rogers was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center Sunday on a $5,000 cash bond. 

She faces charges of kidnapping of an adult, wanton endangerment, and terroristic threatening. 

The Sheriff's Office is releasing very little information at this time, but we have reached out for more information about the incident. 

Records show Rogers is set to make a court appearance Tuesday at 10a.m. 

