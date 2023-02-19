Here's what's open and closed on Presidents Day 2023.

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.Recent heavy rains have caused the Ohio River to rise. The river at
Mount Vernon is expected to reach flood stage Tuesday afternoon, and
is forecast to crest at 37.1 feet Thursday afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Sunday, February 19, the stage was estimated
at 28.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Tuesday afternoon to a crest of 37.1 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Due to recent heavy rain, the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise, reaching minor flood stage at Newburgh Dam Monday morning, and
cresting at 41.6 feet Wednesday evening.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to early Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 34.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 41.6 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Here's what's open and closed on Presidents Day 2023

Customers exit a Walmart store on January 24, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images/File

This Monday, February 20, marks Presidents Day. The federal holiday falls on the third Monday of February, commemorating America's 45 commanders in chief (Grover Cleveland served two nonconsecutive terms, so is considered the 22nd and 24th US President.)

Officially, the holiday is known as Washington's Birthday, as it usually falls around George Washington's February 22 date of birth.

Though most retail stores will be open, many corporate offices and government agencies will not be operating Monday.

Here's what's open and closed on Presidents Day 2023.

Banks

Presidents Day is a bank holiday in the Federal Reserve system, so most banks will be closed. Notably, TD Bank will be open on Monday, and online banking and ATM machines at other banks will be of service.

The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will be closed.

Mailing

USPS will be closed Monday and will not deliver residential or business mail. However, UPS, FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery will be operating as usual.

Government agencies

Nonessential government offices at the federal, state, county and city levels will be closed Monday -- think the DMV, libraries,courthouses and city hall. Federal and state courts will also be closed.

Retail

Most stores and restaurants will be open Monday, but double check with local businesses. Big Box stors such as Walmart, Target, Costco will be open, as will most supermarkets.

