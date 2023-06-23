HFD: Crews on scene of an early morning apartment fire

 Skip to main content
Megan DiVenti

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV)--Multiple fire crews in Henderson are on scene of an apartment fire. 

Dispatch says the call came in around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning at an apartment complex along South Green Street.

Henderson City Fire, Police, and EMS all responded to the scene. 

We've received reports of possible entrapment, but we are working to get that confirmed. 

As of 5:30 a.m., residents in surrounding apartment complexes have been allowed back in their homes. 

At this time we are working to learn if any injuries were reported. 

Stay with 44News on air and online as we continue to update you on the latest. 

