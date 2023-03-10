HFSI asking community for donations in preparation of upcoming trip

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is asking for donation items ahead of their trip to Washington D.C.
Honor Flight officials say they are expecting 85 veterans and 85 guardians to participate.
All items can be dropped off from April 3-8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at one of their locations including inside the American Red Cross Evansville lobby or the Bauerhaus office along Darmstadt Road.
EVV14 will take flight April 22, 2023.
This is a list of items organizers are looking for:
- Fun Size-Miniature size candy bars
- Lip Balm Stick-Chapstick
- Individual Boxes of Raisins (1 oz.)
- Individual pkg. cookies
- Soft breakfast bars individually wrapped
- Individual wrapped hard candy including sugarfree
- travel pill carrier boxes
- individual wet ones packs
- purse size notepads
- word search/crossword books (small size)
- business promotional-marketing items