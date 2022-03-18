High Nitrate Levels Detected in Poseyville, Drinking Water Unsafe for Infants, Town Says

Officials in Poseyville, Indiana, have issued a warning to community members after noticing a problem with the town's drinking water.
According to the town's website, water samples collected on March 7 showed nitrate levels of 12.5 milligrams per liter (mg/L), which is above the maximum contaminant level of 10 mg/L by 2.5 mg, causing a serious health concern for infants who are less than six-months-old.
Here's some information from the Town of Poseyville's statement:
- DO NOT GIVE THE WATER TO INFANTS. Infants below the age of six months who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the MCL could become seriously ill and, if untreated, may die. Symptoms include shortness of breath and blue baby syndrome. Blue baby syndrome is indicated by blueness of the skin. Symptoms in infants can develop rapidly, with health deteriorating over a period of days. If symptoms occur, seek medical attention immediately. If you are pregnant or have specific health concerns, you may also wish to consult you doctor.
- Water, juice, and formula for children under six months of age should not be prepared with tap water. Bottled water or another alternate source of water must be provided until the nitrate levels meet the acceptable standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
- DO NOT BOIL THE WATER. Boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level. Excessive boiling can make the nitrates more concentrated because nitrates remain behind when the water evaporates.
The town says it's currently working with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management on a nitrate removal project.
44News reached out to utility officials on Friday, who said that as of now, no new updates were available.
Anyone with more questions can contact the public water system at 812-457-2044.
You can see the statement and future updates on the town's website at poseyville.us.