High school rivalry game raises money for local food pantry

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Every year, the game between Catholic High Schools Memorial and Mater Dei is one of the most notorious games on the schedule.
It’s also known as the Friday Knights Hunger Bowl, a title given to it by local Knights of Columbus, to raise awareness to an ever-important cause.
"We have a good rivalry between Memorial and Mater Dei, I thought this would be an opportunity to help St Vincent De Paul food pantry" said John Sandwell with Knights of Columbus.
As one of the largest gatherings of Catholics in southern Indiana every year- Knights of Columbus and St. Vincent De Paul food pantry will be taking donations at the gate.
Cheerleaders will also be taking donations throughout the game.
"Hopefully we’ll have a very good game, and at the end we’ll present a trophy to the winner" John continued
This is now the seventh year for the Friday Knights Hunger Bowl, and the event only continues to grow year by year.
"We facilitate the giving, and we have an opportunity to have fun watching a great football game. There is an ongoing need here at St. Vincent De Paul food pantry, so we encourage others, not just for the Hunger Bowl, but all year long to consider this as a source for your donations." said Mark Helfert with Knights of Columbus.
The food pantry helps families in need year round, with a four-day supply of nutrient-rich food as often as every 30 days, as the cost to feed a family continues to increase year by year.
"What we find are a lot of people are working families, and they are earning money but they just don't make enough to pay all of their bills, which are high, and still buy food. So we are just grateful that we can be here to help people with that little bit of extra help that they might need" said Sister Donna Marie Herr with St. Vincent De Paul.
If you can't make the game, you can still donate to St. Vincent De Paul by clicking here. For more information on joining the Knights of Columbus, you can click here.