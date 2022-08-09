High-speed internet coming to rural western Kentucky communities through new partnership

A new partnership aims to bring high-speed internet services to rural areas of western Kentucky.
Officials with Kenergy said Tuesday that the utility was partnering with the internet service provider "Conexon Connect" to bring world-class internet service to multiple counties in our western Kentucky area.
Communities that will be able to access the new service include those in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Union, Webster, Breckinridge, Caldwell, and Crittenden counties.
Kenergy says the partnership with Conexon Connect will deploy a nearly 7,200-mile-long fiber-to-home network. This is also Conexon Connect's first partnership in Kentucky.
Officials with Kenergy say the goal is to eventually expand fiber broadband access to all of the utility's 49,000 members.
For more information on the new service, Kenergy customers can visit conexonconnect.com or call 844-542-6663.