Highlands Latin School Owensboro holds open house before fall debut

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A new school is opening its doors in Owensboro this fall with a twist on the typical curriculum. Highlands Latin School held an open house on Sunday where parents toured the school and had their questions answered.
The school’s curriculum will emphasize learning classic literature and languages. Starting in 2nd grade, students will be learning Latin. When it opens, it will only by kindergarten through 3rd grade, but every school year, a new grade will be added as demand goes up.
Charlotte Burton, co-director of Highlands Latin School Owensboro, told 44News ”this is our fourth open house, and each open house, new families are coming. So, there’s more and more interest.”
Class sizes will be kept small with 16 students per grade and only one teacher per grade, but the directors of the school plan to expand it all the way through 12th grade.