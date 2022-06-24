Highway 41 back open after crash with injuries in Vanderburgh County

A crash with injuries closed part of Highway 41 in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Friday.
Around 8 a.m. Friday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said deputies were at the scene of a crash with injuries.
They say it happened at the intersection of Highway 41 and Boonville New Harmony Road.
The sheriff's office said that traffic heading north on the highway was partially shut down due to the crash.
By 10 a.m., the sheriff's office said that the highway had reopened.
