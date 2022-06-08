Highway 41 Sale Set for June 24th and 25th in Kentucky

One of the biggest yard sales in Kentucky is just a few weekends away.
The Highway 41 yard sale stretches' 150 miles of land in five counties throughout Kentucky.
Henderson, Webster, Hopkins, Christian and Todd counties are all participating.
Starting from the Tennessee Stateline on Highway 41 and ending at the Indiana state line.
With only a few weekends left before the big sale, there is still time to get involved.
Dozens of homeowners in Henderson participate, and people travel all over just for this special weekend.
"A lot of treasures, fun towns to stop in," said Abby Dixon, executive director of the Henderson Tourism Commission. "So, we see people from not just around the region but all around the southwest coming to experience the yard sale. It's really great for our town and just a lot of fun."