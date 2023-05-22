Historic home in Downtown Evansville with ties to the Underground Railroad gets new owner

A major part of Evansville’s history is now under new ownership. It was left unoccupied for several years, but the new owner plans to bring it back to its original glory.
The Carpenter House in Downtown Evansville was originally known as “The Gateway to Evansville.”
It was built by Willard Carpenter in 1849. Carpenter was one of the city's most influential citizens. He built and dedicated the Willard Library to the city of Evansville, and one of the country's most influential homes.
The building is 24 inches thick with Bedford stone and includes 8 bedrooms.
Over the years, the home has been used for office space and turned into a television and radio station.
More recently, it’s gone under the wing of Theresa Catanese of Catanese Real Estate.
“I love old homes. I love the history of old homes. They just don’t build homes like this today,” says Catanese. “I have always loved this building. I’ve watched it for thirty some-odd years and have always loved it. So when I saw it go up on the market, of course it was way out of my price point. But, I still loved it and I just kind of watched it over the years.”
Just last week, the building became hers.
Catanese and her business are moving in on the first floor.
On the second floor, she plans to welcome start-up and small businesses into the office space.
But not much is going to change, she says.
“The main area here is going to pretty much stay the same. Just the artistry of the personal carpenters that did the work is just amazing and that’s where my love is. I want to keep this as original as possible,” Catanese says.
Another big reason to maintain the building’s history is what happened there over the years.
Carpenter was an integral part of the railroads in Southern Indiana, both literally and figuratively.
He is said to have been a conductor on the Underground Railroad.
“History shows that there was a tunnel going from the building to the Ohio River. The barges would drop off the slaves to come through the tunnels and Mr. Carpenter and his family would hide them until nightfall and put them on trains going further up north,” Catanese says. “That history in itself is special to my heart.”
The Carpenter House is located at 405 Carpenter Street in Downtown Evansville.