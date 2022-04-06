Historic lamp post covers stolen in Vincennes

Multiple historic lamp post covers have been stolen from the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park, according to the park's Facebook page.
In total, 22 covers have gone missing and park staff have found several others with screws loosened, in what they believed is preparation for thieves to swipe them.
The lamp posts were installed along the Wabash River in 1932. The covers weigh 9 lbs. and are roughly 14 in. by 11 in.
The park staff is asking anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area to report it.