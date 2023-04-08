Historic Newburgh to hold third annual Strawberry Social

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV)—Historic Newburgh is inviting the public to its third annual Strawberry Social.
There will be strawberry shortcakes, rides, games and inflatables for kids, vendors, free entertainment at the Allen Family Amphitheater, a silent auction, food trucks, and a free trolley to take you to and from the social.
Admission is free, but there is a fee for kids to participate in the rides and games.
The third annual Strawberry Social will take place on May 28 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Newburgh Old Lock and Dam.