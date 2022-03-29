Holiday Drive-In Announces Opening Date for 2022 Season

A summertime tradition in Spencer County, Indiana, is preparing for another season serving movie lovers in the Tri-State.
The Holiday Drive-In is set to open for the first time this year on Friday, May 6.
The Tri-State's only outdoor movie venue opened its gates in 1955 growing to five screens in recent years.
The Holiday Drive-In will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this season.
You can find the drive-in theater at 646 IN-161 in Rockport.
Ahead of opening day, you can find more information on things like showtimes and concessions on holidaydrivein.com.