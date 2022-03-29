 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Holiday Drive-In Announces Opening Date for 2022 Season

Holiday Drive-In 2022 Opening Date

A summertime tradition in Spencer County, Indiana, is preparing for another season serving movie lovers in the Tri-State.

The Holiday Drive-In is set to open for the first time this year on Friday, May 6.

The Tri-State's only outdoor movie venue opened its gates in 1955 growing to five screens in recent years.

The Holiday Drive-In will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this season.

You can find the drive-in theater at  646 IN-161 in Rockport.

Ahead of opening day, you can find more information on things like showtimes and concessions on holidaydrivein.com.