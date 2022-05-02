 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holiday Drive-In announces showtimes for opening weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Holiday Drive-In 2022 Opening Date

(Holiday Drive-In)

Officials at the Holiday Drive-In in Spencer County's Rockport, Indiana, have announced showtimes for the opening weekend of the 2022 season.

The drive-in theater will open for the 2022 season on Friday, May 6.

Here's a list of showings for the drive-in theater's opening weekend (May 6 - May 8):

  • Screen 1:
    • 7:45- Doctor Strange (PG-13)
    • 9:50- Eternals (PG-13)
  • Screen 2:
    • 7:45- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG)
    • 9:50- The Lost City (PG-13)

Officials say the Holiday Drive-In box office will open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

General admission for individuals ages 12 and up is $10. Children ages 4 to 11 can get a ticket for $5.

For more information ahead of your visit to the Holiday Drive-In, you can visit holidaydrivein.com.

Recommended for you