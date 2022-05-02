Holiday Drive-In announces showtimes for opening weekend

Officials at the Holiday Drive-In in Spencer County's Rockport, Indiana, have announced showtimes for the opening weekend of the 2022 season.
The drive-in theater will open for the 2022 season on Friday, May 6.
Here's a list of showings for the drive-in theater's opening weekend (May 6 - May 8):
- Screen 1:
- 7:45- Doctor Strange (PG-13)
- 9:50- Eternals (PG-13)
- Screen 2:
- 7:45- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (PG)
- 9:50- The Lost City (PG-13)
Officials say the Holiday Drive-In box office will open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.
General admission for individuals ages 12 and up is $10. Children ages 4 to 11 can get a ticket for $5.
For more information ahead of your visit to the Holiday Drive-In, you can visit holidaydrivein.com.