Holiday Inn Express Now Open In Downtown Evansville

The new Holiday Inn Express in Downtown Evansville is now open for business.
This property, located on Walnut Street, has a special place in the river city's history.
It used to be known as the River House Hotel, before shutting down in 2010.
For the new owner, the opening has been in the making for a long time, with delays from labor shortages and supply chain issues.
"It was purchased in 2012 from a bank with the idea of renovating it and bringing it back to life," said owner George Yerolemou. "It took a little longer than expected but we're finally here."
Amenities include free breakfast, a conference and exercise room, and 79 rooms.
"Some of the rooms have an amazing view of the river," Yerolemou said.
With over 50 jobs being created, the six story building is now a new part of the river city's history.
"We were the eye sore of downtown for sometime," Yerolemou said. "But we're excited to be apart of the rejuvenation of downtown."
The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership will be at the hotel for a ribbon cutting and open house on 3:30 p.m. on April 29th.