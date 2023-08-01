 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Holiday World announces plans for new 'Good Gravy' rollercoaster

Holiday World new ride

Holiday World

Good Gravy is a family boomerang roller coaster, and this attraction is the only one of its kind in the nation.

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with Holiday World & Splashin' Safari have officially announced plans for the theme park's next ride.

On Tuesday, Holiday World introduced its next rollercoaster - "Good Gravy."

"Introducing Good Gravy! America's Graviest Coaster! Bring the whole family for a 1,500-foot-long journey in the largest gravy boat you've ever seen," the announcement from Holiday World says. "You'll travel forward up a 77-foot spike then backward to make more gravy and save Thanksgiving dinner!"

Holiday World says that just like Thanksgiving dinner, Good Gravy has something for the whole family - with a 38-inch minimum height requirement and a max speed of 37 mph.

At 77-feet tall and 1,500 feet long, the steel coaster is set to open in May of 2024.

You can see more about the coaster at holidayworld.com.

