Holiday World announces plans for new 'Good Gravy' rollercoaster

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with Holiday World & Splashin' Safari have officially announced plans for the theme park's next ride.
On Tuesday, Holiday World introduced its next rollercoaster - "Good Gravy."
"Introducing Good Gravy! America's Graviest Coaster! Bring the whole family for a 1,500-foot-long journey in the largest gravy boat you've ever seen," the announcement from Holiday World says. "You'll travel forward up a 77-foot spike then backward to make more gravy and save Thanksgiving dinner!"
Holiday World says that just like Thanksgiving dinner, Good Gravy has something for the whole family - with a 38-inch minimum height requirement and a max speed of 37 mph.
At 77-feet tall and 1,500 feet long, the steel coaster is set to open in May of 2024.
You can see more about the coaster at holidayworld.com.