Holiday World bringing back in-person visits with Santa this summer

On Wednesday, officials with Holiday World & Splashin' Safari announced the return of in-person meet-and-greets and storytime with Santa Claus.
Children and "children-at-heart" will be able to visit Santa at St. Nick’s Gift Shop at the front of the park, and hear Storytime with Santa once again at Santa’s Storytime Theater in the Christmas section.
“Santa has been so busy the last two years,” says Lauren Crosby, Director of Entertainment and Fourth-Generation Owner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari. “We were so grateful he was able to visit with children virtually last summer, but we’re even more grateful he’ll be back in person. After all, my great-grandfather Louis J. Koch created Santa Claus Land 76 years ago so that children who visited Santa Claus, Indiana could sit on Santa’s lap, and tell him their Christmas wishes. We’re ecstatic that we’ll finally be able to return to that.”
In addition to Santa, Holiday World also said that "Holidog" and all his friends will also be back for in-person hugs and entertainment.
The park opens for weekend operations on May 14, and Crosby says this is a summer that you won't want to miss.
Previously, Holiday World announced their new drone and fireworks spectacular, “Holidays in the Sky.” It will run on evenings from June 18 through July 31, and park officials say more entertainment is in store.
You can visit holidayworld.com for the full park calendar. The park is still looking to hire team members ages 14 and up for the season too. For more information on that, visit holidayworld.com/jobs.