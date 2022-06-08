Holiday World holding hiring event in Evansville

Summertime job seekers will have the opportunity for employment in Evansville on Wednesday, June 8.
Officials with Holiday World & Splashin' Safari will be in Evansville from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. looking to fill a number of open positions at the Santa Claus theme park.
The hiring event is happening at Indiana Tech, which is located at 900 Tutor Lane in Evansville.
Interested applicants will be able to apply, interview, and potentially get hired on the spot.
The hiring event is part of the park's plan to fill more than 2,200 positions this summer, with wages for those 18 and older increased to $13 per hour. Lifeguards are also eligible for a $1,000 bonus. The job offers other perks to seasonal employees, like a free Season Pass, 50% off food, and more.
Anyone interested in applying should be sure to review the onboarding instructions on Holiday World's website.