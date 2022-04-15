Holiday World Holding Hiring Event in Owensboro Saturday

Officials with Holiday World & Splashin' Safari are planning to hold a hiring event in Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday.
The hiring event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Hampton Inn and Suites along the Owensboro riverfront.
Holiday World says interviewers will be available at the event, and that teams will also be accepting paperwork.
Anyone attending the event is asked to bring two forms of ID.
If you can't make Saturday's event in Owensboro, Holiday World says it will host another hiring event at the same location from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19.
The theme park says it's looking for fill more than 2,000 positions this summer, and that starting wages for those 18 and older have been increased to $13 per hour.
For more information, just visit holidayworld.com/hiring-event. You can also find more on the event on the Holiday World Facebook page.