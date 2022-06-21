Holiday World is still looking to fill seasonal positions

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Wednesday...

On Wednesday, humidity values will be higher than observed on
Tuesday. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle
to upper 90s, will result in heat index values of 100 to 105
degrees across the region Wednesday afternoon. Isolated to
scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will
provide limited relief from the heat.

Those with outdoor activities planned for the heat of day
Wednesday should consider rescheduling them to the cooler hours
in the morning or evening. If you must be outdoors in the heat,
drink plenty of water and take breaks in an air conditioned
environment.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Claire Dugan

The popular Tri-State theme park is no stranger to staffing shortages, but with hiring events and bonus incentives, the park is hoping to be fully staffed very soon.

If you’re still looking for a summer job, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is still hiring for a number of open positions. 

For the summer season, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari aims to fill over 2,000 positions. 

From lifeguards to ride operators, the park is still looking to hire a hundred or so more people.

But, like most businesses, that hasn’t necessarily been easy.

“Of course, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is not immune to the staffing struggles that the rest of the country is seeing. We expect to have the park very well staffed very soon,” says Director of Communications Leah Koch-Blumhardt.

While new team members are being hired or trained, the park says they’ve worked hard finding solutions for days where staff is a little more limited.

“Things like, we have two wave pools so our smaller wave pool might be down on a day. But we really try to make sure that on our bigger days, that those are fully staffed,” says Koch-Blumhardt.

If you ever come across a ride not in operation, park officials say to check back in at that ride after lunch and it should be up and running.

“You might see a ride or two rotate. So, one ride will be open in the morning and then a different ride will be open in the afternoon,” Koch-Blumhardt tells 44News.

To combat staffing shortages, Holiday World is hosting “Hire & Ride” events every Tuesday through the end of July.

Those events run from noon to 6 p.m. and give people the opportunity to apply, interview, and get hired on the spot. Candidates just need to bring a voided check, a photo ID, and an ID that establishes your eligibility to work in the United States.

After completing the hiring process, individuals and a guest can spend the rest of the day enjoying the park free of charge.

More information can be found on Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari’s website.

