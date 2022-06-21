Holiday World is still looking to fill seasonal positions

The popular Tri-State theme park is no stranger to staffing shortages, but with hiring events and bonus incentives, the park is hoping to be fully staffed very soon.
If you’re still looking for a summer job, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is still hiring for a number of open positions.
For the summer season, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari aims to fill over 2,000 positions.
From lifeguards to ride operators, the park is still looking to hire a hundred or so more people.
But, like most businesses, that hasn’t necessarily been easy.
“Of course, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is not immune to the staffing struggles that the rest of the country is seeing. We expect to have the park very well staffed very soon,” says Director of Communications Leah Koch-Blumhardt.
While new team members are being hired or trained, the park says they’ve worked hard finding solutions for days where staff is a little more limited.
“Things like, we have two wave pools so our smaller wave pool might be down on a day. But we really try to make sure that on our bigger days, that those are fully staffed,” says Koch-Blumhardt.
If you ever come across a ride not in operation, park officials say to check back in at that ride after lunch and it should be up and running.
“You might see a ride or two rotate. So, one ride will be open in the morning and then a different ride will be open in the afternoon,” Koch-Blumhardt tells 44News.
To combat staffing shortages, Holiday World is hosting “Hire & Ride” events every Tuesday through the end of July.
Those events run from noon to 6 p.m. and give people the opportunity to apply, interview, and get hired on the spot. Candidates just need to bring a voided check, a photo ID, and an ID that establishes your eligibility to work in the United States.
After completing the hiring process, individuals and a guest can spend the rest of the day enjoying the park free of charge.
More information can be found on Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari’s website.