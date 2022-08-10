Holiday World seeking new weekend hires to close out their summer season

If you are looking for a fun and exciting job, Holiday World might just have that opportunity.
Officials with the park are seeking 50 team members during a hiring event this Sunday from 10:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M.
It's set to happen in the Holiday World Human Resources lobby to support their remaining weekends in the 2022 season.
Those interested can spend the day in the park if they interview, receive an offer letter, and complete their on-board training in one afternoon.
To assist team members, transportation has been added with bus stops in Ferdinand, Dale and Santa Claus.
Candidates need to bring two forms of I.D. including a photo.
Adults seeking flexible weekend work are encouraged to apply.