Holiday World set to open Saturday

Holiday World is set to open May 14, with many new attractions planned.

"So this year we're going to have a drone show," said CEO and President of Holiday World, Matt Eckart. "It's called 'Holidays in the Sky' and it's going to be 300 drones and a fireworks spectacular, the drones in the air will span 700 feet."

In addition, the park also announced the return of in-person visits with Santa for the 2022 season.

The park is still looking to hire seasonal workers, a hiring seminar will be held in Evansville at Indiana Tech where you can apply, interview and get hired, the event will be held May 14. For more information on working at the park, you can also visit visit holidayworld.com/jobs.

While the park's opening day is May 14, Splashin' Safari doesn't open until May 21.

For more information on tickets and park info, head to holidayworld.com.